Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,571 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

