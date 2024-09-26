Blair William & Co. IL Sells 466 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 353,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after buying an additional 19,103 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

