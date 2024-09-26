Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,900 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10,347.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,095.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

View Our Latest Report on CIVB

Civista Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.