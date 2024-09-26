Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,998 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 130,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

