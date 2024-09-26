Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,932,000 after acquiring an additional 175,130 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.94.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $314.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

