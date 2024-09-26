bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Up 93.8% in September

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

bleuacacia stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.01. bleuacacia has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bleuacacia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.