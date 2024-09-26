Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $620.06

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.06 ($8.30) and traded as high as GBX 673.97 ($9.02). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 662 ($8.86), with a volume of 56,747 shares trading hands.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 695.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 620.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £539.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,697.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel Newton sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.55), for a total transaction of £416,235.14 ($557,358.25). Corporate insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

