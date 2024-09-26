Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

Blue Dolphin Energy stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. Blue Dolphin Energy has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $64.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.02.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 4.34%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

