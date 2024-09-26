Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Down 34.5% in September

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Blue Star Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Blue Star Foods stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blue Star Foods has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 204.29% and a negative net margin of 60.59%.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

