BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading 10% Higher

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 32,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Up 18.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of C$20.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45.

Insider Activity at BluMetric Environmental

In other BluMetric Environmental news, insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$260,000.00. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

