BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

ZWH stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.25. 14,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,275. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$24.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.