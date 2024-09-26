BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.09

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.09 and traded as high as C$13.20. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.

BMTC Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.48.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through Brault & Martineau and EconoMax divisions. BMTC Group Inc was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

