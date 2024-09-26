BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.84

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.84 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 2624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.7868 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.