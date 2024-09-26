BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.84

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIEGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.84 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 2624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.7868 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

