BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.84

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.84 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 2624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.7868 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

