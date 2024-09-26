Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Update

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Bogota Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Bogota Financial stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 million, a P/E ratio of -166.97 and a beta of 0.52. Bogota Financial has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.