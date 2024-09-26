Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.24

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$101.24 and last traded at C$100.76, with a volume of 258440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.34.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
