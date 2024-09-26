Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.61

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$78.61 and traded as high as C$98.50. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$97.31, with a volume of 272,933 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$110.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$90.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

