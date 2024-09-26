BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.43

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 24159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHLF. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 644.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $355,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

