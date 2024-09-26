Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Up 6.9 %

Bone Biologics stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Bone Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.72. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bone Biologics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.