Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BONXF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 289,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,781. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

