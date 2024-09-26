Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
BONXF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 289,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,781. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bonterra Resources
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.