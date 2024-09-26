Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.25

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.25 and traded as high as C$17.53. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$17.28, with a volume of 22,912 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

