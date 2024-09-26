Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BWMN opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $405.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $57,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 380,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $57,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,652 shares of company stock valued at $650,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $226,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.