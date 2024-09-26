BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.63

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 585642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

BP Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in BP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 298,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in BP by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 27,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

