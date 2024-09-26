Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.70

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 9934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Brambles Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.3722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.