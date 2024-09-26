Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BRVMF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Bravo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

