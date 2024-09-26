Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLIN. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BLIN stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

