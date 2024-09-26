Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

