Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Price Performance
Shares of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $30.49.
Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridges Capital Tactical ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridges Capital Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.