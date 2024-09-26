Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,823 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.98% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $62,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $3,647,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $139.44 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

