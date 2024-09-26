Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 181,500 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

DRUG stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.54. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

About Bright Minds Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRUG Free Report ) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 4.25% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.