Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 181,500 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance
DRUG stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.54. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.39.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.
