Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the August 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAL opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

