Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Down 50.4% in September

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAM opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $18.66.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

