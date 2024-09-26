Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the August 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAN opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

About Brighthouse Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

