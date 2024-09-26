British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $46,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.