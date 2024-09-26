British American Tobacco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 241,857 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,540% compared to the typical volume of 5,212 call options.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,170,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.54.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.