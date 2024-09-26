BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,029.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 106,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.