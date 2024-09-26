BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 22,336 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 721.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 296,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,490,000 after acquiring an additional 194,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VLO opened at $132.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

