BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 96,410 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,018,000 after acquiring an additional 58,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,986,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

