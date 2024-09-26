BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,339 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,785 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

