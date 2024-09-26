BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,582.58.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,910.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $1,962.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,734.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,468.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.