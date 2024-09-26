BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in AON by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $346.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.79. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $353.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

