BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,705 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after buying an additional 4,053,793 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

