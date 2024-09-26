BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $119.57 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.