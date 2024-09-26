BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.32 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $21,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,423,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 996,748 shares of company stock valued at $104,640,053. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.