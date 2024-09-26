BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495,732 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.69). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

