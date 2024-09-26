BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.92 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $236.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $243.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.81.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.