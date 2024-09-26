BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.98 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

