BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,016,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,761,000 after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2,119.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 307,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 293,972 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

