BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 444.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,192 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,607 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 351,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

HBM stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBM. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

