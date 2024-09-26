BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $9.87 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 336.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $93.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

