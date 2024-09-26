BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 17,231 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after acquiring an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,355,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,268,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. UBS Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $245.50 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.