BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 192,975 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 192,975 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.